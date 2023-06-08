Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection to a robbery that left a man wounded on Friday, June 2.

According to the NOPD, police received a report of a stabbing at the intersection of St. Joseph Street and Carondelet Street.

The victim told police that he was approached by a man on a bike., who tried to rob him of his backpack. When he refused, the man pulled a knife and stabbed the victim in the right hand and arm.

Through investigation, detectives were able to obtain surveillance footage of the suspect. He was last seen riding a bike with the logo ‘Huffy’ printed on it in silver paint with a black basket.

Anyone with information about the incident or who knows the identity of the suspect is asked to contact any Eighth District detective at 504-658-6080 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504)-822-1111, or toll-free at 1(877)903-7867.

