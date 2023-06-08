Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection to a robbery that left a man wounded on Friday, June 2.
According to the NOPD, police received a report of a stabbing at the intersection of St. Joseph Street and Carondelet Street.
The victim told police that he was approached by a man on a bike., who tried to rob him of his backpack. When he refused, the man pulled a knife and stabbed the victim in the right hand and arm.
Through investigation, detectives were able to obtain surveillance footage of the suspect. He was last seen riding a bike with the logo ‘Huffy’ printed on it in silver paint with a black basket.
Anyone with information about the incident or who knows the identity of the suspect is asked to contact any Eighth District detective at 504-658-6080 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504)-822-1111, or toll-free at 1(877)903-7867.
Latest Posts:
- ‘Hysterical’ and ‘cruel’: Biden slams GOP efforts to target LGBTQ community
- Cuba denies Journal story about Chinese spy base
- Lawmakers examine healthcare monopolies amid patient outcome concerns
- Biden insists he doesn’t pressure DOJ as possible Trump indictment nears
- Robbery gone wrong leaves man suffering from stab wounds
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.