METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Deputies from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office (JPSO) are looking for a man accused of robbing a Metairie bank Friday, August 4.

According to reports, deputies responded to a report of a robbery around 10:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Metairie Road at Plus Bank.

Further investigation revealed that an armed man walked into the bank and was able to flee the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

There are no updates at this time. The robbery remains under investigation.

This is a developing story

