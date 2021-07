NEW ORLEANS — An investigation is ongoing after one person is shot on I-610 West.

On Thursday evening, NOPD began investigating a shooting that occurred on I-610W at Paris Avenue. Initial reports indicate there is a male victim with a gunshot wound, who has since been transported to a local hospital.

I-610 W between Paris Avenue and Elysian Fields is closed until further notice.

More details will be released as they become available.