ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office made arrests overnight after rivalry pranks went wrong.

According to deputies, on Monday, Sept. 18, juveniles who were reportedly engaged in rivalry prank week were taken into custody as a result of the damage caused.

Deputies say the juveniles were involved in a paintball battle. During the battle, the driver reportedly lost control of their car and flipped.

The driver suffered minor injuries to the head and neck.

Deputies say residents made complaints of criminal damage to property, including one person who said their home was shot with paintballs.

“We cannot overlook pranks when they go wrong and cause damage to someone’s property. These are no longer pranks and are considered a crime,” said deputies.

Deputies say they need the residents to help keep juveniles safe by reminding them of the curfew for those 17 and under.

“Curfew is 10:00 p.m. – 5:00 a.m. every day for anyone 17 years or younger. There are exemptions to the curfew, such as when with a parent, in an emergency situation, or for a legitimate purpose directed by their parent. The curfew applies to public places or in the ‘streets’. If a juvenile is stopped for being out after curfew, parents will be contacted to pick them up,” said deputies.

