COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — Detectives are looking for new leads on the North Shore after a man’s body was found in a car last week with multiple gunshot wounds.

Crimestoppers has announced up to a $2,500 cash reward for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person responsible for the death of 24-year-old Kawon Moore.

On Monday, May 2, Moore’s body was recovered from a vehicle in the Abita Nursery subdivision in Covington. No suspects have been identified in the investigation.

As part of a new Crimestoppers initiative announced Monday, if the tipster can provide information on the location of the weapon that was used in the crime, they could be eligible for an additional $1,000.

Additionally, if the recovered weapon used in the crime is linked to any other crimes, the person who provided the information could be paid an additional $200 per offense, up to $2,000.

Those with information do not have to give their name or testify to receive the reward. However, they must contact Crimestoppers directly to be eligible.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111. To submit a tip online, click here.