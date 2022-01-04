Reward of $5,000 offered in Dillan Burton death investigation

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As police continue to investigate the death of Dillan Burton, the 7-year-old girl who was shot in Algiers the day after Christmas, Crimestoppers is hoping an increased reward for critical information will help move the case forward.

A $5,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest and indictment of Burton’s killer. According to police, the suspect was driving a newer model white and silver Chevy pick-up truck with a cover on the bed.

The shooting occurred around 8:45 p.m. on December 26, when Burton was riding in the car with her mother and younger sister near the intersection of General DeGaulle Drive and Hendee Street. It was then that detectives say the child was struck by gunfire, ultimately killing her.

A suspect has not yet been announced, however, police are hopeful the reward will encourage someone to come forward with vital information to solving the case.

Anyone with any information related to the shooting must call Crimestoppers directly and submit an anonymous tip. Tipsters will remain anonymous and do not have to testify in court to be eligible for the reward.

If a tip is submitted, Crimestoppers will then provide a tip number to the caller. The caller must keep then their number to check on the status of their time and be able to claim the reward.

To submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers, call (504) 822-1111.