Michael Lott (Courtesy: Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives New Orleans)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives New Orleans announced that the reward has been increased for the arrest of a man accused of an armed robbery that left an ATF agent injured.

ATF New Orleans officials made the announcement on Sunday, Sept. 3, in conjunction with the National Police Defense Foundation, stating the total reward now stands at $20,000 after an additional $10,000 was added to the previous reward.

On Wednesday, Aug. 30, an ATF agent was critically injured after falling from the third story of an apartment complex during a drug bust in Algiers.

ATF officials said during the drug bust, multiple armed, unidentified suspects allegedly attempted to rob the agent, who was working undercover.

ATF New Orleans agents have identified 49-year-old Michael Lott as the suspect.

Anyone with information about this crime can contact the ATF New Orleans Field Division at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477), by email at ATFTips@atf.gov , the ATF website, or Crimestoppers GNO at (504)-822-1111.