Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
ALGIERS, La. (WGNO) — Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans announced that the reward has been increased in the case of the 2021 homicide of a 7-year-old girl.
Dillan Burton was killed in a drive-by shooting the night after Christmas in Algiers in 2021. Dillan and her 6-year-old sister, Kennedi, were in their mother’s car as she was driving in the 1700 block of General DeGaulle Drive when someone opened fire.
Police later identified the suspect’s vehicle as a newer-model white and silver Chevy pick-up truck with a bed cover on the back.
Initially, a $5,000 reward was offered for information leading to the arrest and indictment of Burton’s killer.
Now, Crimestoppers reports an anonymous donor upped the reward to $15,000.
Anyone with information on the case can call Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111. The reward in this case is set to expire on Aug. 8, 2025.
