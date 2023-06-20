RESERVE, La. (WGNO) — After a decade with no conviction, the parents of a man who was killed in 2013 are increasing the reward amount for tips on his murder.

Crimestoppers officials said 29-year-old Donovan Bailey was driving his van with friends when someone shot him in the torso in the 300 block of East 13th Street in Reserve on April 17, 2013.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

In 2014, the St. John the Baptist Sheriff’s Office arrested someone in the case after receiving information from Crimestoppers. However, Bailey’s parents said the suspect was later released due to lack of witnesses.

Bailey’s parents said in the years since their son’s murder, members of the community have approached them with possible leads.

Now, ten years later, the Baileys have decided to increase the reward amount for tips from $2,500 to $17,500.

“I have had the pleasure of working with Mr. and Mrs. Bailey over the years and it truly pains me to see their continued grief. Especially, when there was an arrest early on. This new reward of up to $17,500 is significant and those with information can and will remain anonymous. Please send in your information and don’t delay,” said Darlene Cusanza, Crimestoppers President and CEO.

Anyone with information on Bailey’s murder can report it to Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111 or online.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts