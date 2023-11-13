TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Officials with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that the reward amount for information about the fatal shooting of a man in 2014 has increased to $10,000.

TPSO officials said deputies responded to a report of a man who had been shot in his driveway on Silo Road in the Village of Tangipahoa on Sept. 22, 2014.

They said the victim, identified as Arthur Tyler, was found lying on the ground unresponsive.

Tyler’s family told deputies he came home from a friend’s house when they heard a fight and three gunshots outside their front door.

According to Tyler’s wife, two people were seen running from the scene, with one reportedly wearing a red hoodie.

Anyone with information about the homicide can contact Detective Mike Sticker at (985)-419-0976, Crimestoppers of Tangipahoa at 1-800-554-5245, or visit the Crimestoppers of Tangipahoa website.

