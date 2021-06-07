Residents say 3 female drive-by shooters were aiming at woman’s apartment

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — Two Lafayette women and a woman from Texas were arrested Sunday afternoon.

This comes after police say the three women drove by a Breaux Bridge apartment complex and started shooting from their vehicle.

Residents of the apartment complex told News Ten the shooters’ target was someone inside, aiming at one apartment in particular on the second floor of one of the apartment buildings.

They say thankfully, the woman the shooters were allegedly targeting was not home, though at least four bullets penetrated her windows and walls.

Residents of the apartment complex say they had gotten calls from one of the women arrested for the shooting, who warned them they would be shooting at their neighbor’s apartment on the second floor that afternoon.

Police say none of the residents in the neighboring apartments were injured either.

Police tell News Ten the suspected vehicle in the shooting was quickly located after the shooting and pulled over in a traffic stop.

During the stop, all three women inside the vehicle were arrested.

All three women were booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.