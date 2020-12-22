Residents concerned about violent crime spike

After a violent weekend with multiple shootings, people in Algiers are scared.

Homeowners and business owners want answers from the police to feel safe in their neighbhorhoods.

Algiers has seen 25 murders this year, 33 shootings and 28 armed robberies according to NOPD. The commander for the area says Algiers is still one of the safest communities in the region, but residents we talked to don’t feel that way.

“Whoever’s doing this killing, they’re not playing,” said Tiquilla Jordan. “I don’t think the police can even stop it, they’re doing it in broad daylight. They don’t even care anymore.”

Jordan is a lifelong resident of Algiers. She’s seen a spike in murders and said she grew up with a lot of the victims.

“It saddens me, it sickens me. It hurts. It’s not my family, but it still hurts because it’s hitting home,” Jordan said.

District Four Commander Captain Lawrence Dupre said the crime plaguing Algiers is the same issues the entire city of New Orleans is dealing with. In Algiers, there have been more than two dozen homicides and armed robberies and nearly three dozen shootings.

“Although those numbers sound high, compared to other parts of the city, those numbers are extremely higher, extremely higher,” said Captain Dupre.

The Captain says teens tend to be responsible for the uptick in violent crime.

“The rivalries that we’re having are feuds between who knows what…neighborhoods, gangs, cliques, people associate together on Facebook,” said Captain Dupre.

One mother of five boys who didn’t want to be on camera said she has considered moving because she’s afraid her boys will be killed.

“Just put the guns down and walk away. Stop the violence.”

Residents want more patrols and partnerships to keep kids from turning to crime. Ultimately, police need the public’s help.

“If they find out you told, they’re going to do you something. I don’t blame people, but they could call CrimeStoppers,” Jordan said.

During a Zoom townhall Monday hosted by New Orleans City Council Member Kristin Palmer, police mentioned they do have detectives from the Violent Crime Abatement team helping work some of these cases. They also have officers patrolling with blue lights on to let the community know they’re on the lookout.