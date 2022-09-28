AMA, La. (WGNO) — Homes and vehicles are damaged in St. Charles Parish, after gunfire in an Ama neighborhood early Monday morning.

At midnight, a resident called the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office, to report hearing about a dozen gunshots in the 100 block of Kennedy Street. Detectives later found several casings at the scene, along with five bullet holes through the walls of a nearby home– and holes in two vehicles.

Witnesses said they recalled seeing a dark-colored SUV in the area, right before the shots were heard.

No victims were reported to be hurt in the gunfire, but detectives said this is ongoing investigation.

Anyone who may have home surveillance footage of the incident is asked to contact Detective Jeffrey Mahan with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office, at jmahan@stcharlessheriff.org, (985) 783-6807.

Crimestoppers is also taking tips, at (504) 822-1111 or 1-877-903-STOP.