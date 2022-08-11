PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office recently initiated a traffic stop on LA 70 East.

Cody Maurice Lambert, 38, of Reserve, was taken into custody after what APSO called, “a brief struggle.”

It all started when “a uniformed patrol deputy observed a westbound vehicle commit a traffic violation and initiated a stop of that vehicle,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy confirmed that Lambert was the driver of the vehicle.

APSO says, “The deputy noted several factors consistent with illegal drug activity and thus concluded that additional investigation was warranted.”

A search of the vehicle followed during which the deputy uncovered drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine.

Lambert was subsequently arrested and taken to the Assumption Parish Detention Center.

The 38-year-old remains behind bars on the charges listed below:

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Resisting an Officer

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic

Careless Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Lambert is currently being held on $40,000 bond.