ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A Reserve couple is in the custody of the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office (SJSO) following the death of their four-month-old daughter.

The SJSO reported Tuesday, Aug. 1, deputies responded to a call of an infant not breathing in the 100 block of Northwest 18th St. around 9:00 a.m. At the scene, officers located a four-month-old girl unresponsive in a bed.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Through further investigation, officers discovered the home was in ‘deplorable’ condition. Detectives also located a 13-month-old boy who showed signs of neglect and abuse.

The parents, Angel Taylor, 24, and Chevy Lafountain, 31, were arrested and charged with child desertion and cruelty to juveniles with force/violence involving their son.

After an autopsy was conducted on the 4-month-year old girl, detectives learned the child died from starvation, malnutrition, dehydration, severe neglect and child abuse.

Both Taylor and Lafountain were additionally charged with second-degree murder.

