OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On July 7, 2023, reports confirmed that Lorenzo Z. Zeigler of Calhoun, La. was sentenced to 20 years in prison for Manslaughter after a 26-year-old man was shot and killed in an April 2016 incident. According to the Ouachita Citizen, Zeigler was initially sentenced to 25 years in prison in November 2019 after being found guilty in the Fourth Judicial District Court during a bench trial in August 2019.

Court documents confirmed that Zeigler and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation. Once the confrontation turned physical, the victim walked away from Zeigler and Zeigler approached the victim with a firearm, threatening to shoot him.

Zeigler, who was 54 years old at the time of the incident, then fatally shot the victim in his torso. After Zeigler was sentenced in November 2019, he appealed his conviction and sentence due to the sentence being “excessive.”

After officials took Zeigler’s age and health problems into consideration, he was resentenced to serve 20 years in prison in June 2022. On August 18, 2022, Zeigler filed a motion to reconsider the sentence for the second time and argued that the sentence was still excessive.

In June 2023, court officials denied Zeigler’s motion.

