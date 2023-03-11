NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A 23-year-old woman in the West Lake Forest neighborhood was carjacked at gunpoint Saturday (Mar. 11th).

Reports show that the woman was parking her car in the 6900 block of Salem Dr. when four men, one with a gun, approached her and demanded her car around 1:30 a.m.

The victim complied and the suspects allegedly fled the scene in her blue Ford fusion.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.