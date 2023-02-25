NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A woman was held at gunpoint and carjacked in New Orleans East, police say.

It happened on Thursday at the I-10 to I-510 interchange.

Reports show a woman pulled over to check her car after hitting something when a man pulled up and offered to help.

That’s when the report shows the man pointed a gun at the woman and demanded her keys. The suspect fled the scene in her car.

The victim’s car is a 2015 white Mercedes Benz L, license plate number P 552CYN.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.