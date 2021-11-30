Report of shots fired prompts homicide investigation near Hoffman Triangle, NOPD announces

Edilberto Miguel Palaez Moctezuma, 25, was killed after the bullet pierced his window and struck him in the torso. Police have identified a suspect, who is believed to have fired the shot during a dispute outside a nearby residence. (Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police in New Orleans are working to identify the person responsible for a fatal shooting that occurred on Tuesday night.

Shortly after 9 p.m., NOPD officers responded to a report of shots fired near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Toledano Street, near Hoffman Triangle.

When police arrived, they quickly directed their attention to a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Upon announcing the incident, NOPD stated detectives were still working to determine a suspect and a motive for the shooting.

An official cause of death will be confirmed by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office once an autopsy is completed and the victim’s family is notified.

Anyone with any information surrounding the shooting is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Detective James Fyfe at 504-658-5300. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.