LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said remains found during a search are believed to be a missing Denham Springs man.

Cameron McCrory, 24, was last heard from on July 22 and was reported missing to the sheriff’s office. LPSO said he was possibly around the Eden Church Road area of Denham Springs.

In an update posted on Friday, Aug. 4, the sheriff’s office confirmed that McCrory was at North Park around 10 a.m. on July 22 and asked for details on who he was with along with a vehicle description.

On Saturday, Aug. 12, the sheriff’s office posted that remains were found in a thick wooded area behind North Park facilities. LPSO said the remains are believed to be McCrory’s.

Sheriff Jason Ard said foul play is not suspected at this time and the investigation will continue to confirm the body.

“We know many of you have supported this family by sharing their information and our alerts/updates. That is appreciated and was very helpful in this process. Please keep Cameron’s mom and his family in your thoughts and prayers as we all move forward together,” Ard said.

