Released on bond, new arrest warrant issued for convicted felon who was in possession of stolen gun

THIBODAUX, La. — The Thibodaux Police Department is actively searching for 25-year-old Tyler Vinning, of Vacherie, on the charge of Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue, says Vinning was the driver of a vehicle that was pulled over for no headlights, on March 19.

During the course of the traffic stop, officers observed a large bulge in the front of Vinning’s pants. Further investigation rendered the findings of a 10mm Glock Handgun concealed on Vinning’s person.

Vinning was confirmed to be a convicted felon and was transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex, on the charges of Headlamps for Motor Vehicles Required & Possession of a Firearm/Concealed Weapon by a Convicted Felon (Felony).

Shortly after, Vinning posted a $25,100.00 bond.

Police say it was later determined that the Glock Handgun was reported stolen and an arrest warrant has been issued for Tyler Vinning.

Mr. Vinning is wanted for the violation of Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and remains at large on a $20,000.00 bond.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mr. Vinning, please submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org.

Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. If you submit a tip through Crime Stoppers, tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.