Relatives say son shot and killed his father, marking 200th murder of the year

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A Lower Ninth Ward neighborhood left stunned after a man is gunned down outside of his own home.



“it’s just a sad day in the neighborhood. Everybody knew him, you know?” said Barnes Williams Jr., a neighbor and friend of the victim.



The shooting happened on the 1800 block of Lamanche Street around 2 o’clock this afternoon.

When police arrived, the found the victim laying outside of his home. He was rushed to a local hospital where he later died.

Relatives identified him as 58-year-old Clay Landry Sr.



“He’s the best guy, the best friend — I’m getting a little choked up — that you would ever know. You would want a friend like that, you know? He would do anything for you,” said Williams.



Grieving loved ones wept outside of the home, in disbelief of Landry’s murder. Relatives tell WGNO Landry’s only son and namesake, 25-year-old Clay Landry Jr., got into an argument with his father, then shot him at least five times.



“That’s insane, you know, shooting five times. How could you shoot somebody five times?” said Williams.



Landry Jr. was booked on the scene and charged with second degree murder.

Relatives tell WGNO Landry Jr. shot and killed his father Clay Landry Sr.

Now, the Landry family will have two empty seats at the Christmas dinner table, and a funeral to plan right before the holidays.



It’s unclear what led to the argument between the father and son. Relatives say Landry Sr. was a loving, hardworking, funny man who loved to cook and spend time with his family.

Landry’s death marks the 200th homicide in New Orleans this year.

Shortly after this shooting, another man was shot and killed on the 1600 block of Josephine Street. His death marks the 201st murder of 2021.