Recognize these alleged armed robbers? NOPD wants to know

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is asking for help in identifying and locating suspects who are accused of committing an armed robbery that occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday.

At around 5:10 a.m., the pictured subjects below reportedly committed the incident near the intersection of North Peters and Canal Street.

The subjects were observed leaving the area in a white GMC Acadia SUV.

Anyone with information regarding the identity and/or whereabouts of the pictured subjects is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.