Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — One man is dead and another is behind bars after a crash in Hammond on Thursday, Aug. 24, according to the Louisiana State Police.

The crash reportedly happened around 5:30 p.m.

An investigation revealed that 33-year-old Michael Clayton was reportedly driving recklessly in a Chevrolet Silverado headed east on Interstate 12 with 66-year-old Gene Duncan in the passenger seat.

Troopers say for reasons unknown, Clayton ran off the side of the road, colliding with a sign and tree.

Duncan, who was reportedly wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. Clayton and another passenger in the vehicle were also wearing seatbelts but suffered minor injuries.

The two were taken to a local hospital but Clayton was later arrested and booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on charges of negligent homicide, reckless operation, and operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Toxicology results are still pending as the crash remains under investigation.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories