MANGHAM, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, May 1, 2022, around 6:15 PM, Mangham Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling on the 300 block of Britton Street. As officers made contact with Lamar Bryant and a juvenile, they smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from Bryant’s vehicle.

According to officers, they asked for consent to search his vehicle and were given permission. During the search, authorities discovered a large bag containing 94 grams of marijuana, a loaded 9mm pistol, and a loaded AR-15.

Officers discovered that the AR-15 was reported stolen out of Houston, Tx. Bryant also had approximately $2,270 in his possession.

Bryant and the juvenile were placed under arrest. Bryant and the juvenile were charged with the following offenses:

Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of Narcotics

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Drug Paraphernalia

Bryant was transported to the Richland Parish Detention Center.