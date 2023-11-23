RAPIDES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – An RPSO Deputy assigned to the Finance Section has been arrested for theft and malfeasance.

On November 8th, 2023, RPSO Administration was informed of some financial discrepancies dealing with the RPSO Family Club account. The RPSO Family Club is an entity within the department where RPSO employees become members by voluntarily contributing $1.00 per paycheck via payroll deduction. These contributions are used for bereavement flowers, gift baskets, food trays for funerals, gifts for retiring deputies and donations for catastrophic events to participating member employees.

When the discrepancies were discovered, the information was turned over to the RPSO Financial Crimes Unit for investigation.

As a result of the information obtained during the investigation, detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause that supported the original allegations. From their investigation, Detective’s obtained an arrest warrant for Kimberly Ryder, 46, for theft > $25,000 and malfeasance in office.

While no public funds were involved, some of the alleged acts were conducted while Ryder was on duty.

Ryder turned herself in to the Rapides Parish Detention Center where she was booked on the active warrants. Ryder was later released on a $2,000.00 bond. Ryder was also terminated upon arrest.

Detectives say their investigation remains active and ongoing

