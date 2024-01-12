RACELAND, La. (WGNO) — A systems engineer pleaded guilty to embezzling from his former employer, a Houma-based company, on Thursday, Jan. 4.

Scott Richard, 47, of Raceland, admitted to using the corporate credit card issued to him by his employer for his own personal benefit, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana.

He embezzled money by creating fake invoices for a shell company he controlled and used his corporate card to make fraudulent purchases from the shell company. He also made unauthorized purchases of equipment for this own personal use, with the corporate card and diverted $526,569 from Jan. 1, 2012 through Sept. 27, 2021.

Richard could face up to 10 years in prison, up to a $250,000 fine or greater of twice the gross gain or twice the gross loss, up to three years of supervised release after imprisonment and a $100 mandatory special assessment fee.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office praised the work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, New Orleans Field Office, in investigating the matter.

Richard’s sentencing is set for April 11, 2024.

