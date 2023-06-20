NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A popular French Quarter street performer and grandmother who’s known as the “Queen of Bourbon Street” is recovering after a hit-and-run accident that left her injured.

Beloved street performer, 75-year-old Mamie Marie Burfict, is known as a dancing grandma. She dances at Saints games and on Bourbon Street. She gets around on her adult trike, until now.

“I was riding my trike, playing my music, my bike was lit up and then bam, I was on the ground,” she said.

This grandma with 22 grandkids and 35 great-grandkids said she was hit by a driver of a black SUV on St. Charles Avenue and Perdido Street over the weekend.

“I was on the ground. The bike was on top of me. I couldn’t move. I hit my head when I fell,” she said.

Burfict went on to say, “The driver, she got out of her car, she stretched her hand, she never spoke. I said no baby, we need the police. When I said that she jumped in her car and pulled off.”

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating, but Burfict never got the license plate number of that car. She’s now left with injuries all over her body from the hit-and-run accident, but luckily, she has no broken bones.

“I feel bruises on my neck, arms, legs, and stomach,” she said.

Burfict said, “I have been through some drama. I’m still shocked by what’s happening and my body’s hurting.”

While her trike is in the process of being repaired, this grandma with the smooth moves is now hoping for a smooth recovery.

“I may have a cane now, but as soon as I heal baby, I will be back twerking and there isn’t nothing that can stop grandma now,” she said.

Burfict said, “God spared my life. God is good. It could’ve been worse.”

If you like to help the “Queen of Bourbon Street” get back on her trike and dance again, there’s a GoFundMe set up for her.

