Pursuit ends in arrest of 3 armed juvenile carjackers, NOPD reports

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported the arrest of three juveniles suspected of committing at least two armed carjackings with one being at the intersection of Freret and Soniat streets on Monday afternoon.

According to the report, Second District officers responded to the call shortly before 1 p.m. and through the investigation learned that the victim was robbed of her black Mazda vehicle at gunpoint by three unknown males.

The subjects reportedly fled in the victim’s vehicle, followed by a white Volvo SUV that had been reported stolen in an armed carjacking incident in the Sixth District reported the previous day.

Both stolen vehicles were located on Apricot Street. At that time, the suspects fled the scene in the white Volvo SUV. A vehicle pursuit ensued before ending on foot after the vehicle struck a tree.

Officers also recovered a firearm believed to have been involved in the incident.

While no injuries were reported, the suspects were transported to a hospital for precaution as a result of the incident. Upon release from the hospital, the suspects will be booked into the Juvenile Justice Center on charges related to the two armed carjackings and the pursuit.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020.