Purse snatcher wanted in Metairie

METAIRIE, La. – The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a purse snatching.

The theft took place on April 27 around 11:30 a.m., when the victim was waiting in line at a business in the 1700 block of Veterans Boulevard. The suspect took the victim’s purse and fled to a waiting vehicle.

The vehicle, driven by another suspect, was a U-Haul box truck.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call the JPSO Robbery Division at (504) 364-5300.