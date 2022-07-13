Disclaimer: All parties are innocent until proven guilty

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Three people were arrested after two separate traffic stops, that the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office say were proactive, led to the discovery of of illegal narcotics and illegally possessed firearms. The traffic stops happened during a July weekend in Slidell

On Friday, July 8, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Proactive Enforcement Unit detectives say they pulled over a blue Ford Mustang for traffic violations and while talking to the driver, 35-year-old Alphonse Tillman of Slidell, about 21 grams of marijuana were found on him. Tillman was the only person in the car.

After detective searched his vehicle even more, they said a loaded 32-caliber handgun was found concealed in a pocket. Due to Tillman’s criminal history, including several felony offenses, heh is prohibitted from legally possessing a firearm.

Tillman was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center for:

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a CDS

Possession of Schedule I (marijuana)

Improper turn

The next day on Saturday, July 9, the Proactive Enforcement Unit pulled over a Chevrolet Silverado truck at the corner Gause Boulevard East and Interstate 10 on-ramp. During the vehicle search, detectives said they found:

Six firearms of various makes and models

Approximately one gram of methamphetamine

Two grams of cocaine

18 unlawfully possessed prescription pills

Assorted drug paraphernalia

The driver, 31-year-old Seth Vinet of Meridian Mississippi, was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center for:

Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a CDS

Possession of Schedule II (methamphetamine)

Possession of Schedule II (cocaine)

Possession of a Legend Drug Without Prescription

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Driving on Roadway Laned for Travel

Turning Movements and Required Signals

Operating a Vehicle While License Suspended

The passenger, 31-year-old Amber Holcombe of Meridian Mississippi was also arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center for charges of:

Possession of Schedule II

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

“It is my promise that I will continue to do everything in my power using proactive police work to keep St. Tammany Parish the safe and wonderful community that it is,” said Sheriff Randy Smith.