ST GABRIEL, La. (BRPROUD) – A prison guard was taken into custody after allegedly trying to bring contraband into the Hunt Correctional Facility.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the guard as Nyeisha Davis, 23, of Prairieville.

The sheriff’s office shared photos of the contraband:

After being taken into custody, Davis was booked into the Iberville Parish Jail on charges of introduction of contraband into a correctional facility; possession with intent to distribute marijuana; possession with intent to distribute heroin; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; and malfeasance in office.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana Department of Corrections worked together on this case.