PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — On July 14, 2022, an Ascension Parish man was found guilty of 2nd Degree Murder for a shooting that happened more than four years ago. A Prairieville resident, 32-year-old Donovan Darville shot and killed 27-year-old Clarence Harvey on April 18, 2017.

In April of 2017, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a residence in reference to a shooting. They arrived on the scene and found an adult male, later identified as Harvey, suffering from gunshot wounds. As a result of his injuries, Harvey died on the scene, according to police.

Court documents show that detectives interviewed multiple witnesses who identified Darville as the shooter. On April 18, Darville traveled to the victim’s home where he produced a gun and shot the victim multiple times. Witnesses told officials that the shooting was the result of an argument that Harvey and Darville had days before the shooting.

Sentencing for Darville is set for September 12, 2022, however, the charge of 2nd Degree Murder carries a mandatory life sentence.