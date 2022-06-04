BELLE CHASSE, La. (WGNO)— Plaquemines Parish Sheriff Jerry Turlich has released more information about the crash that left two people in the hospital, including a Sheriff’s Deputy.

On Saturday, June 4, Sheriff Jerry Turlich announced that after several surgeries, the deputy was in stable condition in the ICU of an area hospital. A long recovery is ahead.

Turlich says Reginald Hamilton, the suspect who was also hospitalized, was discharged from the hospital and transferred to the Plaquemines Parish Detention Center by Louisiana State Police.

Hamilton was charged with Attempted First Degree Murder of a Police Officer, Aggravated Flight from an Officer, and Reckless Operation of an Off-Road Vehicle.

Hamilton was currently confined at the PPDC pending a magistrate hearing before the 25th Judicial District Court.