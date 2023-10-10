Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — A fatal crash, possibly caused by an impaired driver, claimed the life of a Covington man on Monday, Oct. 9, according to the Louisiana State Police.

Troopers say the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on Louisiana Highway 437 near South Fitzmorris Road.

An investigation revealed a Honda CRV, driven by 46-year-old Kimberly Dufrene, was headed north on the highway while at the same time, 67-year-old Douglas Jenkins was heading south on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Troopers say Dufrene started to turn left on the South Fitzmorris Road, striking Jenkins’ motorcycle.

Jenkins, who troopers say was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, suffered severe injuries and was taken to a local hospital where he later died. Dufrene was wearing a seatbelt during the crash and reportedly suffered minor injuries.

Dufrene was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on charges of violating, vehicular homicide, DWI, and Failure to Yield while turning left.

Toxicology sample results are pending for both drivers as the investigation remains ongoing.

“Far too often, Troopers see the tragic consequences of preventable motor vehicle crashes. Troopers urge motorists to have a plan in place before consuming alcohol as it can impair visual ability, diminish fine motor skills, and decrease reaction times. Please choose never to drive impaired or ride with an impaired driver, and always buckle up. The conversation you have could make all the difference,” said LSP Troop L.

