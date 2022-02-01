NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD began investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Wednesday morning.

Around 9:45, police were called to the 2800 block of Clouet Street in the Desire neighborhood, near the street’s intersection with Industry Street. Initial reports indicated an adult male victim had been shot.

The man was transported to the hospital by EMS. His condition was not immediately known.

WGNO responded to the scene shortly after the shooting. Due to the nature of the location, it appeared the shooting had stemmed from a possible home invasion.

It is unclear who the victim is and how they are connected to the scene.