MARINGOUIN, La. (BRPROUD) — 31-year-old Alice Shepheard, of Port Allen is facing one count of simple burglary.

This stems from a recent incident at a church in Louisiana.

Shepheard “is accused of taking 2 piano keyboards from a church in Maringouin,” according to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Image courtesy of Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office

Authorities were able to locate the keyboards and bring them back to the church.

Shepheard is currently in the Iberville Parish Jail.