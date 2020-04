NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying an unknown suspect involved in a package theft on April 8.

At the time of the incident, the pictured individual entered the front yard of a home in the 800 block of Jefferson Avenue. The suspect then took several items from inside a package that was on the home’s front porch.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this individual is encouraged to call NOPD Second District detectives at (504) 658-6020.