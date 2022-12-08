Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in finding and identifying the person they say stole a package from a Gentilly home.

The NOPD says on Dec. 2 a man was caught on a doorbell camera taking a box from the front porch of a home in the 4900 block of Spain Street. The man then went behind the house and into an unlocked shed, stealing several other items.

There is no description of the individual.

Anyone with any information as to the identity of this subject or this incident is asked to contact Third District detectives at (504) 658-6030 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

