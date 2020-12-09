Popular pizza place robbed on Robert E. Lee Blvd.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to find a robber who targeted a popular pizza restaurant. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

It happened on Wednesday, December 3, at about 12:45 in the morning at the Papa John’s Pizza in the 1500 block of Robert E. Lee Boulevard. The business’ security system recorded much of what happened, and the NOPD released the video.

The footage shows a man enter the business and walk to the counter. After a worker arrives to speak with him, the man pulls a gun and the employee begins emptying the cash register.

The robber calmly leaves the restaurant. Police say he left the area on foot, so there was no getaway car. Nobody got hurt during the crime.

If you have information that could help police identify or arrest the robber, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 420 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.