Ponchatoula Police seeks Hamond man for shooting woman in the head

PONCHATOULA, La. — The Ponchatoula Police Department responded to shots fired at Plum St. and Jackson Rd at approximately 2:27 p.m. on Monday.

The suspect is 48-year-old Brandy Hogan of Hammond.

One female victim received a gunshot wound to the head while sitting in a vehicle.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

A young child and an adult male were also in the vehicle and were not injured.

Hogan is a convicted felon with a violent history and illegal drug arrests. He is wanted for three counts of Attempted 1st Degree Murder.

Hogan is armed and dangerous.

Ponchatoula Police have received information that he may be fleeing to Florida.

Please call PPD if you have any information on this suspect 985-386-6548.