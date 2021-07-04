Ponchatoula man succumbs to wounds from shooting at Hammond Waffle House

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — A 30-year-old Ponchatoula man was killed after sustaining gunshot wounds during a shooting incident at a Waffle House in Hammond, La., in the early morning hours of Sunday.

At 3:54 a.m., the Hammond Police Department began investigating the murder of Robbert Armstrong (first name spelled with two “Bs”), who was already deceased by the time deputies arrived.

A woman was initially wanted for questioning, but she has been identified and is no longer a person of interest.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact the HPD’s Criminal Investigation Division at 985-277-5755, or by contacting Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245.