Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

PONCHATOULA, La. (WGNO) — A Ponchatoula man was arrested in connection to a domestic incident and standoff on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 51-year-old Lou Stephens after they received a call from a victim alleging physical abuse.

Deputies say the call came in around 5 p.m. from North 11th Street. When they arrived, deputies were met by the victim who gave a recount of the incident.

Stephens, who they say was armed with a knife, refused to exit the house and allegedly told deputies that he had a firearm in his possession, leading to a standoff between him and law enforcement.

The Special Response Team along with a negotiation team were called to the scene and attempted to communicate with Stephens.

After several failed attempts to communicate and due to Stephen’s apparent decline to cooperate, deputies released a chemical agent forcing Stephen to surrender without harm.

Stephens was arrested and booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on charges of:

Domestic abuse aggravated assault

Resisting an officer

Battery on a police officer

Attempted disarming of a police officer

Before being booked, deputies took Stephens to a local hospital for evaluation where he acted erratically, allegedly hitting a deputy in the face and attempting to take a deputy’s gun.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories