Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

PONCHATOULA, La. (WGNO) — Three people were arrested following a drug bust in the Ponchatoula area on Friday, Dec. 8.

Officials with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said detectives searched a home on Raiford Road Friday morning.

During the search, TPSO detectives said they recovered approximately one ounce of heroin, approximately two kilos of methamphetamine, approximately 10,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills, $100,000 in cash and “numerous” guns and suppressors.

(Courtesy: Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office)

According to deputies, “a firearm part which converts a pistol into a machine gun” was also recovered.

Following the search, deputies arrested 42-year-old Michael Paul Lacava, 29-year-old Merri Lauren Vaccaro and 36-year-old Andrew Robert Lombas.

Lacava faces the following charges:

Two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance scheduled I

Three counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance scheduled II

Nine counts of convicted felon in possession of a firearm,

Possession of a stolen firearm

Possession of a firearm while in possession of a CDS

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Obstruction of justice

Fugitive from another jurisdiction

Vaccaro faces the following charges:

Two counts of possession with intent to a distribute controlled dangerous substance scheduled I

Three counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance scheduled II

Possession of stolen firearm

Possession of firearm while in possession of CDS

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Two counts of Failure to appear for Divison F

Lombas faces a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

