NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Less than 24 hours after a man was fatally shot steps away from a New Orleans McDonald’s, police are searching for a person who may have more information.

The New Orleans Police Department has released images of a person of interest in connection to the deadly shooting on Tuesday night. Around 8:45 p.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of North Broad Street.

Multiple NOPD units were seen parked at the nearby McDonald’s restaurant, which was taped off when our news crew arrived.

Photo courtesy: New Orleans Police Department

Police say a 39-year-old man had been shot multiple times and was found unresponsive. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details surrounding who shot the man and the reason why were unclear in the early stages of the investigation. However, detectives are hoping the person of interest may have information vital to the case.

Anyone with any additional information on the shooting, or knows who the pictured person is and where they are, is urged to contact the NOPD’s Homicide section at 504-658-5300.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans by calling (504)-822-1111 or by clicking here.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories