Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans police have released pictures of a vehicle believed to have been involved in a shooting on Gentilly Boulevard earlier this week.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened near the intersection of Gentilly and Baccich Street around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Detectives say three unnamed male victims were riding bicycles near the intersection when the pictured white vehicle approached them.

Photo courtesy: New Orleans Police Department

Photo courtesy: New Orleans Police Department

We’re told at least two unknown suspects inside the car opened fire on the group, striking one of the victims. He was taken to an area hospital via ambulance.

The vehicle is believed to be a white Audi crossover. The vehicle’s year, model, and plate numbers are unknown.

Anyone with any information about the vehicle, driver, or shooting is urged to contact the NOPD’s Third District office at (504) 658-6030.