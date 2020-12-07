Police: Suspect says he staged a ‘prank’ armed robbery in Walmart parking lot to post on social media

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A 23-year-old Baton Rouge man was arrested Monday and charged with attempted first-degree robbery following an incident that occurred in the parking lot at the Port Allen Walmart.

According to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriffs’ Office, Jonathan Ambeau was seen approaching a woman sitting in her car and demanded that she give him everything.

The victim, according to the Sheriff’s Office, explained that she was going to defend and protect herself, at which point Ambeau fled the scene in a silver sedan.

Following his arrest, detectives say Ambeau admitted to detectives that he did approach the female but was not armed and the entire incident was a prank/ joke and that he filmed the incident to post on social media.

He is currently behind bars with no bond.