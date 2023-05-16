ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Two people were arrested, and another was taken to a hospital after a traffic stop led to a car crash in St. Tammany Parish on Monday, May 15.

Officials with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office (STPSO) said a deputy saw a dark colored Infinity SUV with no license plate displayed on Interstate 10 near Slidell. The deputy pulled the vehicle over for a traffic stop just before 6:15 p.m. on Highway 190 East.

During the stop, the deputy reportedly saw a gun in the glovebox while the passenger was looking for paperwork. The passenger and gun were then moved to the patrol car for the deputy’s safety.

As the deputy reapproached the Infinity, STPSO officials said the driver drove off and headed west on the highway.

When the SUV entered the highway’s intersection with Interstate 10, officials said the driver ran a red light and hit another vehicle. The rear seat passenger was thrown from the Infinity. They were taken to a local hospital. The sole occupant of the other vehicle wasn’t injured.

The driver, 19-year-old Charles Jones, and passenger, 20-year-old Frederick Price, both of Slidell, were arrested.

Jones was charged with resisting arrest, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving and no registration. Price was charged with possession of a controlled substance. They were booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center.

STPSO officials said three guns, illegal drugs, ski masks, blank checks and burglary tools were found inside the Infinity.

