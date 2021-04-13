Police seek suspects connected to one or more armed robberies in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating two unknown subjects believed to be involved in at least one armed robbery incident.

On Friday, April 9, the two pictured unknown subjects (below) were captured on security camera stealing a white Hyundai Sonata. The car was parked, but still running at a Shell gas station located in the 1100 block of Franklin Avenue while the driver was inside the store purchasing gas.

Two suspects possibly connected to one or more armed robberies in New Orleans

The pictured subjects reportedly arrived in a stolen black Lexus SUV before one subject entered the Hyundai and fled the area.

The next day, the above referenced Hyundai Sonata was involved in two separate armed robberies.

First, at around 2:20 p.m., when the stolen vehicle arrived at a gas station located in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Hwy. Two unknown subjects exited the vehicle before one grabbed a woman’s purse while the other pointed a gun at her.

The second incident occurred at around 3:10 p.m., when the same Hyundai Sonata arrived in the 5700 block of Crowder Blvd. The subjects exited the vehicle and stole another woman’s purse while pointing a gun at her.

The Hyundai Sonata was later recovered in the area.

Anyone with information regarding these armed robbery incidents and/or the identity of the pictured subjects is asked to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.