Police searching for vehicle involved in Gentilly shooting incident

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for help in locating a vehicle involved in an aggravated assault with a firearm incident that occurred April 26.

At around 5:55 p.m., a now-wanted unknown suspect fired two gunshots from his moving vehicle (pictured above), striking the victim’s vehicle at the intersection of Franklin and Dreux Avenues.

Afterward the suspect fled the scene.

The wanted vehicle is a white in color, early 2000’s Pontiac Vibe, bearing a temporary license plate.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.